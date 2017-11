Oct 31 (Reuters) - GMP Capital Inc

* GMP Capital Inc announces that it expects to receive $28 million in connection with Richardson GMP debt refinancing

* GMP Capital Inc - ‍Richardson GMP intends to use initial proceeds from facility to refinance its existing long-term indebtedness​

* GMP Capital Inc - ‍Richardson GMP Limited entered into a four-year $80 million credit facility agreement with a syndicate of chartered banks​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: