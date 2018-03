March 8 (Reuters) - Gnc Holdings Inc:

* GNC HOLDINGS INC - ‍EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO OVER 4,000 RETAIL OUTLETS ACROSS INDIA BY 2020​

* GNC HOLDINGS INC - ‍GNC IS WORKING WITH FRANCHISE PARTNER, GUARDIAN HEALTHCARE SERVICES PVT LTD TO EXPAND IN INDIA​