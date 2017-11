Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gnc Holdings Inc:

* GNC Holdings Inc - ‍GNC announces proposed senior secured notes offering​

* GNC Holdings Inc - ‍its wholly-owned subsidiary, general nutrition centers, inc. Intends to offer senior secured notes due 2022 in private offering​

* GNC Holdings - ‍intends to use net proceeds from the offering to prepay and terminate its existing credit facility, to pay related fees and expenses​