FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GoDaddy posts Q3 profit $0.04/Class A common stock
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月6日 / 晚上9点23分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-GoDaddy posts Q3 profit $0.04/Class A common stock

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - GoDaddy Inc

* GoDaddy reports continued strong growth in third quarter

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $591 million to $596 million

* Q3 revenue $582.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $579.5 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 13 to 15 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 20 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.221 billion to $2.226 billion

* Godaddy Inc - qtrly net income attributable to GoDaddy Inc per share of Class A common stock diluted‍​ from continuing operations $0.04

* Q4 revenue view $594.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 revenue view $2.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GoDaddy Inc - qtrly ‍average revenue per user (ARPU) of $134, up 5.1 pct year over year.​

* GoDaddy inc - qtrly ‍total bookings of $668.0 million, up 25.0 pct year over year, or 24.7 pct on a constant currency basis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below