BRIEF-GoDaddy posts Q3 profit $0.04/Class A common stock

Nov 6 (Reuters) - GoDaddy Inc

* GoDaddy reports continued strong growth in third quarter

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $591 million to $596 million

* Q3 revenue $582.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $579.5 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 13 to 15 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 20 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.221 billion to $2.226 billion

* Godaddy Inc - qtrly net income attributable to GoDaddy Inc per share of Class A common stock diluted‍​ from continuing operations $0.04

* Q4 revenue view $594.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 revenue view $2.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GoDaddy Inc - qtrly ‍average revenue per user (ARPU) of $134, up 5.1 pct year over year.​

* GoDaddy inc - qtrly ‍total bookings of $668.0 million, up 25.0 pct year over year, or 24.7 pct on a constant currency basis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: