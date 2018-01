BRIEF-GoDaddy To Acquire Main Street Hub For About $125 Million In Cash

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Godaddy Inc:

* GODADDY TO ACQUIRE MAIN STREET HUB TO HELP SMALL BUSINESSES BOOST SOCIAL MEDIA ENGAGEMENT

* ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MAIN STREET HUB FOR ABOUT $125 MILLION IN CASH PLUS UP TO $50 MILLION IN POTENTIAL FUTURE EARNOUTS

* GODADDY IS NOT CHANGING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 GUIDANCE IN CONNECTION WITH ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MAIN STREET HUB

* TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY GODADDY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* GODADDY IS NOT CHANGING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 GUIDANCE IN CONNECTION WITH ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MAIN STREET HUB

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $2.54 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GODADDY WILL MAINTAIN MAIN STREET HUB‘S OFFICES IN AUSTIN, TEXAS

* GODADDY - MAIN STREET HUB CO-CEOS, CO-FOUNDERS MATT STUART & ANDREW ALLISON TO JOIN CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: