FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-goeasy Q3 earnings per share C$‍0.81​
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 凌晨1点44分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-goeasy Q3 earnings per share C$‍0.81​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Goeasy Ltd

* Goeasy ltd. Reports results for the third quarter ended september 30, 2017 and provides updated outlook

* Q3 same store sales rose 3 percent

* Goeasy ltd says ‍revenue for q3 of 2017 increased to $103.7 million, an increase of 18.1% from $87.8 million in q3 of 2016.​

* Goeasy ltd says ‍for fy ending easyfinancial gross consumer loans receivable target has been increased to $500 to $520 million​

* Goeasy ltd says for fy ‍expects easyfinancial’s revenue yield to remain at 60% to 62% for 2017 but has reduced its loan loss rate target to 13% to 15%​

* Qtrly earnings per share c$‍0.81​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below