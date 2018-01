BRIEF-GOGL Says Issuance Of New Shares In Connection With Delivery Of Vessel

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Golden Ocean Group Ltd:

* GOGL - ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH DELIVERY OF VESSEL

* GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE TWO MODERN CAPESIZE VESSELS FROM AFFILIATES OF HEMEN HOLDING LIMITED

* GOLDEN OCEAN - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO BUY 2 MODERN CAPESIZE VESSELS FROM AFFILIATES OF HEMEN HOLDING AT PURCHASE PRICE OF USD 43 MILLION PER VESSEL

* GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD - ISSUED 2 MILLION SHARES TO HEMEN AS PART OF PURCHASE PRICE FOR VESSEL