BRIEF-Gogo Inc announces launch of $100 mln senior secured notes offering

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Gogo Inc

* Gogo Inc announces launch of $100 million senior secured notes offering

* Gogo Inc - intends to use net proceeds from sale of additional notes to accelerate commercial rollout of Gogo’s next-generation global satellite solution, 2Ku

* Gogo Inc - ‍ additional notes and previously issued notes will be treated as same series for all purposes under indenture and collateral agreements​