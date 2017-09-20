FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gogo Inc announces launch of $100 mln senior secured notes offering
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月20日 / 中午11点56分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Gogo Inc announces launch of $100 mln senior secured notes offering

1 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Gogo Inc

* Gogo Inc announces launch of $100 million senior secured notes offering

* Gogo Inc - ‍announced commencement of a private offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of additional 12.500% senior secured notes due 2022​

* Gogo Inc - intends to use net proceeds from sale of additional notes to accelerate commercial rollout of Gogo’s next-generation global satellite solution, 2Ku

* Gogo Inc - ‍ additional notes and previously issued notes will be treated as same series for all purposes under indenture and collateral agreements​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below