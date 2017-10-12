BRIEF-GoGold reports fourth quarter production increase to 353,370 silver equivalent ounces

Oct 12 (Reuters) - GoGold Resources Inc:

* GoGold reports fourth quarter production increase to 353,370 silver equivalent ounces

* GoGold Resources Inc - ‍expect to see continued increases in production through fiscal 2018​

* GoGold Resources Inc says quarter ended September 30 is traditionally rainy season in Mexico which can negatively impact production​

* GoGold Resources - Q4 production, of 353,370 silver equivalent ounces at Parral project is a 125 pct increase over same quarter previous year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: