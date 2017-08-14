1 分钟阅读
Aug 14 (Reuters) - GoGold Resources Inc-
* GoGold reports Q3 financial results
* GoGold Resources Inc - produced 2,557 gold ounces and 151,442 silver ounces for a total of 339,730 silver equivalent ounces in quarter ending june 30
* GoGold Resources Inc - qtrly basic net income per share $0.00
* GoGold Resources Inc - "actively exploring" alternatives to de-lever its balance sheet
* GoGold Resources - alternatives to de-lever balance sheet may include seeking strategic investments, acquisitions, divestitures of or jv on some assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: