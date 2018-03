March 7 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa :

* FOR QUARTER, ‍RPKS INCREASED BY 8.0% FROM 9.2 BILLION IN 4Q 2016 TO 9.9 BILLION IN 4Q 2017

* NET REVENUE FOR QUARTER OF R$3.0 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11.8% COMPARED TO 4Q16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: