24 天前
BRIEF-Golar LNG Partners announces charter amendment
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月12日 / 下午12点51分 / 24 天前

BRIEF-Golar LNG Partners announces charter amendment

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - Golar LNG Partners LP

* Golar LNG Partners LP - ‍agreed with charterer of Golar Freeze FSRU, Dubai Supply Authority amendments to time charter that was due to end in May 2020​

* Golar LNG Partners LP - operating cost element of charter will be reduced to a nominal amount from November 2017

* Golar LNG Partners LP - Co, DUSUP will continue to cooperate with regards to future employment for Golar freeze

* Golar LNG Partners LP- Co, DUSUP agreed to shorten charter by 1 year, to remove DUSUP's termination for convenience rights and extension option rights​

* Golar - ‍will get right to terminate obligations under charter, while continuing to get capital element of charter until end of new charter in April 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

