BRIEF-Gold Horn International Enterprises Announces Letter Of Intent For Proposed Qualifying Transaction With Cherub Ltd

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Gold Horn International Enterprises Group Ltd:

* GOLD HORN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISES GROUP LIMITED ANNOUNCES LETTER OF INTENT FOR PROPOSED QUALIFYING TRANSACTION WITH CHERUB LIMITED

* GOLD HORN INTERNATIONAL - ‍HAS ENTERED INTO A LETTER OF INTENT WITH CHERUB LIMITED AND TAI ELAINE TUEN SHEUNG AND TAI KWAI LEUNG KEITH​

* GOLD HORN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISES GROUP - UPON COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION, GOLD HORN WILL CONTINUE TO CARRY ON THE BUSINESS OF CHERUB

* GOLD HORN - ‍GOLD BALL PROPERTIES LIMITED, A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GOLD HORN WILL PURCHASE CERTAIN PROPERTIES OF CHERUB

‍GOLD HORN WILL ACQUIRE A 60% INTEREST IN CHERUB​