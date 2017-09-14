FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 晚上10点33分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Gold Reserve provides September Venezuela update

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Gold Reserve Inc:

* Gold Reserve provides September Venezuela update

* Gold Reserve says ‍new offices in Caracas and Puerto Ordaz are expected to be established in coming weeks, as well as initial facilities at project site​

* Gold Reserve Inc says ‍onsite malaria abatement and treatment programs are continuing and are expected to be intensified in coming months​

* Gold Reserve Inc says ‍reported Q2 2017 after-tax profit of US$0.55 per share​

* Gold Reserve says ‍received scheduled September installment of $29.5 million from Venezuela pursuant to Settlement Agreement between company and Venezuela​

* Gold reserve Inc - Siembra Minera expects to host project meetings in Caracas and Puerto Ordaz as well as in Bolivar state, in coming weeks​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

