Feb 2 (Reuters) - Gold Standard Ventures Corp:

* GOLD STANDARD ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION OF OCEANAGOLD IN C$28 MILLION FINANCING

* GOLD STANDARD - ‍OCEANAGOLD AGREED TO MAINTAIN THEIR PRO RATA OWNERSHIP POSITION OF ABOUT 15.8 PERCENT OF GOLD STANDARD FOR PROCEEDS OF ABOUT C$4.4 MILLION​