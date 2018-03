March 6 (Reuters) - GOLDBACH GROUP AG:

* FY REVENUE GROWS BY 3.2 PERCENT AT CHF 512 MILLION

* FY EBITDA INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY BY +22 PERCENT TO CHF 39.7 MILLION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT NO DIVIDEND BE DISTRIBUTED