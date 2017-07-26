BRIEF-Goldcorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.16

2 分钟阅读
July 26 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc
* Goldcorp reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.16
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Goldcorp Inc - Program to implement $250 million of sustainable annual efficiencies by middle of 2018 on track
* Goldcorp Inc - 2017 guidance reconfirmed for gold production of 2.5 million ounces (+/- 5%)
* Goldcorp Inc - 2017 AISC guidance has been improved to $825 per ounce (+/- 5%) from $850 per ounce
* Goldcorp - Qtrly gold production of 635,000 ounces at AISC of $800 per ounce, compared to 613,000 ounces at AISC of $1,067 for Q2 of 2016
* Goldcorp Inc says Russell Ball, executive vice-president chief financial officer and corporate development, will be leaving organization
* Goldcorp Inc - jason Attew will assume role of EVP, chief financial officer in coming months
* Goldcorp - Targeting a further 20% increase in gold reserves over next five years while increasing production by 20% and drive down our all-in sustaining costs by 20%
* Goldcorp Inc - Over last 18 months, $500 million of proceeds from non-core asset sales has been reinvested in two new projects
* Goldcorp Inc - Qtrly revenue $822 million versus $753 million
* Q2 revenue view $878.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: