FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Goldcorp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.13
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 晚上9点52分 / 更新于 3 小时内

BRIEF-Goldcorp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.13

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc

* Goldcorp reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Goldcorp Inc qtrly ‍gold production of 633,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs (“aisc”) of $827 per ounce​

* 2017 guidance reconfirmed for gold production of 2.5 million ounces (+/- 5 pct) ,and aisc of $825 per ounce (+/- 5%)‍​

* Goldcorp Inc - ‍program to implement $250 million of sustainable annual efficiencies by middle of 2018 is on track with $200 million expected to be achieved in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below