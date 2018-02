Feb 8 (Reuters) - Golden Bull Ltd:

* GOLDEN BULL LTD NOW SEES IPO OF 1.55 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES PRICE TO BE BETWEEN $4.00 AND $4.50 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* GOLDEN BULL LTD SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY IPO OF UP TO 2.0 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES PRICE TO BE BETWEEN $4.00 AND $4.50 PER SHARE