Aug 4 (Reuters) - Golden Entertainment Inc

* Golden entertainment’s second quarter net revenue rises 7.7% to record $110.5 million and adjusted ebitda rises 12.8% to record $15.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $110.5 million versus $102.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $108.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: