BRIEF-Golden Minerals signs new lease option agreement with Hecla Mining

1 分钟阅读
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Golden Minerals Co
* Golden minerals signs new lease option agreement with hecla mining
* Golden minerals co - granted hecla mining company an option to secure use of company's oxide plant for an additional two years, for (us) $2.0 million
* Golden minerals co - hecla shall have right to extend existing lease term for up to two years, ending no later than december 31, 2020
* Golden minerals co - hecla paid golden minerals $1.0 million cash, shall purchase $1.0 million or approximately 1.8 million shares of golden minerals common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: