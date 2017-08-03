BRIEF-Golden Minerals signs new lease option agreement with Hecla Mining

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Golden Minerals Co

* Golden minerals signs new lease option agreement with hecla mining

* Golden minerals co - ‍granted hecla mining company an option to secure use of company's oxide plant for an additional two years, for (us) $2.0 million​

* Golden minerals co - ‍hecla shall have right to extend existing lease term for up to two years, ending no later than december 31, 2020​

* Golden minerals co - ‍hecla paid golden minerals $1.0 million cash, shall purchase $1.0 million or approximately 1.8 million shares of golden minerals common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: