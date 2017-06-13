BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group says entered deals to buy 16 modern dry bulk vessels

June 13 (Reuters) - Golden Ocean Group Ltd:

* GOGL - delivery of dry bulk vessel

* Has entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction

* Has taken delivery of additional one vessel, Q Arion

* Company will issue in aggregate 17.8 million consideration shares

* Has issued 1 million consideration shares to Quintana Shipping Ltd and associated companies in exchange for Q Arion vessel