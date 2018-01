BRIEF-Golden Ocean: John Fredriksen's ‍Hemen Holding owns 34.2 pct after delivery of vessel

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Golden Ocean Group Ltd:

* GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD: ‍HEMEN HOLDING LIMITED, WHICH IS INDIRECTLY CONTROLLED BY JOHN FREDRIKSEN FOR BENEFIT OF HIS IMMEDIATE FAMILY, HAS RECEIVED 2,000,000 COMMON SHARES IN COMPANY AS PART OF SETTLEMENT OF PURCHASE PRICE FOR VESSEL​

* GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD: ‍FOLLOWING THIS, HEMEN‘S AFFILIATED OWNERSHIP IN COMPANY IS 49,326,353 SHARES, EQUALLING APPROXIMATELY 34.2 PER CENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)