25 天前
BRIEF-Golden Ocean takes delivery of dry bulk vessel from Quintana Shipping
2017年7月11日 / 下午1点54分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Golden Ocean takes delivery of dry bulk vessel from Quintana Shipping

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Golden Ocean Group Ltd:

* Delivery of dry bulk vessel

* Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated March 14, 2017 where Golden Ocean Group Limited announced that it has entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction where the Company will issue in aggregate 17.8 million consideration shares

* Has taken delivery of additional one vessel, Q Jake (to be renamed Golden Jake)

* Golden Ocean has issued 500,000 consideration shares to Quintana Shipping Ltd. and associated companies in exchange for the vessel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

