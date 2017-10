Oct 25 (Reuters) - Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd

* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd - CEO Thomas​ Clay reports issue of 250,000 stock options on Oct 20 by co’s board - SEC filing

* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd - The stock options issued to CEO Clay will vest in equal one-third installments on first, second and third anniversaries of date of grant

* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd - The stock options issued to CEO Clay will expire on Oct 20, 2022