FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Golden Queen Q3 preliminary production of gold 12,275 ounces & silver 48,631 ounces​
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月16日 / 下午1点42分 / 5 天内

BRIEF-Golden Queen Q3 preliminary production of gold 12,275 ounces & silver 48,631 ounces​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd:

* Golden Queen announces preliminary operating results for the third quarter of 2017

* Golden Queen Mining - ‍currently engaged in a process to explore, review and evaluate a range of strategic alternatives​

* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd - Q3 preliminary production was 12,275 ounces of gold and 48,631 ounces of silver​

* Golden Queen Mining- ‍during period of development of east pit, it is expected that gold production will be lower than plan​

* Golden Queen Mining - ‍east pit will provide majority of anticipated ore production for at least next three years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below