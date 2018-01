BRIEF-Golden Star Achieves 2017 Production Guidance And Provides Guidance For 2018

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Golden Star Resources Ltd:

* GOLDEN STAR ACHIEVES 2017 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE AND PROVIDES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD - FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE FOR GOLD PRODUCTION OF 230,000-255,000 OUNCES

* GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD - 34% INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION IN Q4 OF 2017 TO 71,769 OUNCES

* GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD - ‍GOLDEN STAR EXPECTS TO INCUR $18.6 MILLION IN SEVERANCE CHARGES DURING 2018​

* GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES - FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH OPERATING COST PER OUNCE EXPECTED TO BE AT $650-730

* GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD - ‍BELIEVES THAT TRANSITIONING TO BEING A PRIMARILY UNDERGROUND-FOCUSED PRODUCER IS OPTIMAL STRATEGY FOR FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION IN SUBSEQUENT YEARS​

* GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES - FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST PER OUNCE EXPECTED TO BE AT $850-$950

* GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD - EXPECTED GOLD PRODUCTION IN FY 2018 IS LOWER THAN IN FY 2017 DUE TO TRANSITIONING

* GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD - SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $36.5 MILLION

* GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD - GOLDEN STAR EXPECTS GOLD PRODUCTION TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF 2018

* GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD - GOLDEN STAR‘S CASH OPERATING COST PER OUNCE AND AISC PER OUNCE WILL BE HIGHER DURING H1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: