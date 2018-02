Feb 22 (Reuters) - Golden Star Resources Ltd:

* GOLDEN STAR ANNOUNCES ITS 2018 EXPLORATION STRATEGY

* GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD - ‍$6.6 MILLION BUDGETED FOR FIRST PHASE OF 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM, INCLUDING $2.4 MILLION ALLOCATED TO WASSA UNDERGROUND​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: