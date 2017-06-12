FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Goldfield, unit, debtors, BB&T entered into a master loan agreement
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月12日 / 上午10点15分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Goldfield, unit, debtors, BB&T entered into a master loan agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 12 (Reuters) - Goldfield Corp:

* On June 9, co, co's unit, debtors, BB&T entered into a master loan agreement - SEC filing

* Goldfield Corp - borrowings of $15.6 million from $22.6 million equipment loan were used to pay in full all of outstanding BB&T loans

* Goldfield Corp - $22.6 million equipment loan will mature and will be due and payable in full on March 9, 2021

* Goldfield Corp - remaining portion of $22.6 million equipment loan balance will be drawn by co for equipment purchases that occurred by March 31, 2017

* Goldfield Corp - on June 9, 2017, debtors and BB&T entered into master loan agreement and terminated previous master loan agreement

* Master loan agreement restates same terms, conditions as those set forth previously, except for addition of a $22.6 million loan Source text: (bit.ly/2rmAJSa) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below