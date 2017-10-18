BRIEF-Goldman Sachs announces launch of proposed public offering

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs:
* Goldman Sachs - on October 18, co announced launch of a proposed public offering of depositary shares - SEC filing
* Says offering of depositary shares is subject to pricing, which has not yet occurred
* Goldman Sachs - each depositary share represents 1/25(th)interest in share of co’s new series of fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, series P
* Goldman Sachs - intends to use proceeds from offering to redeem 5.95% non-cumulative preferred stock, series I, $25,000 liquidation preference/share Source text: (bit.ly/2zxxTiR) Further company coverage: