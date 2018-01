Jan 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc:

* GOLDMAN SACHS BDC - ‍ON JAN. 2, CO, REGENTS OF UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO LLC AGREEMENT OF SENIOR CREDIT FUND​

* GOLDMAN SACHS BDC INC - ‍AMENDMENT TO EXTEND INVESTMENT PERIOD FOR SENIOR CREDIT FUND FROM JANUARY 2, 2018 TO MARCH 3, 2018 - SEC FILING​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lNCtTU) Further company coverage: