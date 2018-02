Feb 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

* GOLDMAN - COMPENSATION COMMITTEE DETERMINED LLOYD BLANKFEIN’S TOTAL ANNUAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017; BLANKFEIN RECEIVED $24 MILLION IN 2017 COMPENSATION‍​

* GOLDMAN SACHS- BLANKFEIN'S 2017 COMPENSATION INCLUDES ANNUAL BASE SALARY OF $2 MILLION, UNCHANGED FROM LAST YEAR & ANNUAL VARIABLE COMPENSATION OF $22 MILLION