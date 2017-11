Nov 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc

* Goldman Sachs - estimates upper end of reasonably possible aggregate legal loss of about $1.6 billion in excess of the aggregate reserves as of Sept-end‍​

* Goldman Sachs had estimated upper end of reasonably possible aggregate legal loss of about $1.5 billion in excess of aggregate reserves as of June-end Source text : (bit.ly/2gYP9W7) Further company coverage: