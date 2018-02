Feb 26 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

* GOLDMAN SACHS - ESTIMATES UPPER END OF REASONABLY POSSIBLE AGGREGATE LEGAL LOSS OF ABOUT $1.5 BILLION IN EXCESS OF AGGREGATE RESERVES AS OF DECEMBER-END

* GOLDMAN SACHS-HAD ESTIMATED UPPER END OF REASONABLY POSSIBLE AGGREGATE LEGAL LOSS OF ABOUT $1.6 BILLION IN EXCESS OF AGGREGATE RESERVES AS OF SEPTEMBER-END