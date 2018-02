Feb 27 (Reuters) - SAUDI STOCK EXCHANGE:

* GOLDMAN SACHS SAUDI ARABIA HAS COMPLETED ALL REGULATORY AND TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS TO BECOME DULY LICENSED, APPROVED AND AUTHORIZED MEMBER OF TADAWUL‍​

* GOLDMAN SACHS SAUDI ARABIA GETS RIGHT TO CONDUCT BROKERAGE SERVICES AND DEAL AS PRINCIPAL AND AS AGENT IN TADAWUL Source text for Eikon: