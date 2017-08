June 13 (Reuters) - Goldmining Inc:

* Goldmining announces receipt of key approval for its acquisition of the Yellowknife Gold Project and Big Sky Property

* Goldmining Inc - ‍company currently expects transaction will complete in late-June 2017​