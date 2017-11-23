FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GoldMoney signed non-binding LOI to launch GoldMoney China
2017年11月23日 / 下午2点47分 / 更新于 17 小时前

BRIEF-GoldMoney signed non-binding LOI to launch GoldMoney China

1 分钟阅读

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd

* Signed non-binding LOI formalizing JV framework whereby co, Taojinyn, Zhaojin mining will launch, operate local version of co in China​

* Taojinyn, a Chinese digital gold service backed by Zhaojin mining, will manage local operations for the mandarin version of the GoldMoney web-app​

* ‍JV will earn 50% of all revenues generated by clients and will be owned 51% by Taojinyn and 49% by GoldMoney Inc​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

