BRIEF-Good times restaurants inc. confirms receipt of Delta Partners, LP and Reit Redux LP notice
2017年11月16日 / 下午1点29分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Good times restaurants inc. confirms receipt of Delta Partners, LP and Reit Redux LP notice

1 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Good Times Restaurants Inc

* Good Times Restaurants Inc. confirms receipt of Delta Partners, LP and Reit Redux LP notice

* Good times restaurants - got a notice from Delta Partners, Reit Redux nominating 7 persons for election to co’s board at its 2018 annual meeting

* Good Times Restaurants-7 persons nominated for election to board are 4 persons currently on board, 3 additional persons not currently members of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

