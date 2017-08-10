FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants loss per share $0.02​- SEC Filing
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月10日 / 晚上8点25分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants loss per share $0.02​- SEC Filing

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Good Times Restaurants Inc

* Quarterly revenue $21.7 million

* Quarterly same store sales rose 3.7 percent

* Good Times Restaurants Inc qtrly ‍basic and diluted loss per share $0.02​

* Good Times Restaurants Inc sees ‍fiscal 2018 total revenues of approximately $100 million to $102 million

* Good Times Restaurants Inc sees ‍fiscal 2018 same store sales of approximately +3% to +3.5% for good times and +1% to +2% for bad daddy's​

* Good Times Restaurants Inc sees ‍fiscal 2018 total adjusted ebitda of approximately $5.0 million to $5.5 million​

* Good Times Restaurants Inc sees ‍fiscal 2018 capital expenditures (net of tenant improvement allowances) of approximately $10 million​

* Good Times Restaurants Inc sees ‍fiscal 2017 total revenues of approximately $78 million to $79 million​

* Good Times Restaurants Inc sees fiscal 2017 ‍same store sales of approximately +3% for good times and flat to slightly negative for bad daddy's in q4​

* Good Times Restaurants Inc sees ‍fiscal 2017 total adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.5 million to $3.7 million​

* Good Times Restaurants sees fiscal 2017 capex (net of tenant improvement allowances and sales-leaseback proceeds) of about $11 to $11.5 million

* Good Times Restaurants Inc qtrly ‍Bad Daddy's same store sales increased 0.1% during quarter over prior year's increase of 3.6%​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vnH6dx) Further company coverage:

