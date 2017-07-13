FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 天前
BRIEF-Goodfood reports record susbcriber growth for third quarter fiscal 2017
2017年7月13日

BRIEF-Goodfood reports record susbcriber growth for third quarter fiscal 2017

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Goodfood Market Corp:

* Goodfood reports record susbcriber growth for third quarter fiscal 2017

* Goodfood Market Corp - ‍revenues increased more than five-fold to $6.4 million for quarter​

* Goodfood Market Corp - ‍for Q3, net loss was $0.05 per share​

* Goodfood Market Corp - ‍active subscribers grew to 23,000 as at May 31, 2017, a net increase of 10,000, or 77pct, compared to Q2 of 2017​

* Goodfood Market Corp - on June 21, signed a 5-year lease with a 5-year renewal option for a new primary distribution facility

* Goodfood Market- new facility, expected to be operational in Q1 2018, will expand co's production capacity from 16,000 to 83,000 square feet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

