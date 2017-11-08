FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月8日 / 中午11点30分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.05

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Goodrich Petroleum Corp:

* Announces third quarter 2017 financial results and operational update

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $13.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $13.6 million

* Qtrly ‍production totaled 3.7 bcfe, with average daily production of about 40,000 mcfe/day (88 percent natural gas), grew 11 percent sequentially​

* Guiding to its original capital expenditure budget of $40-50 million for 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

