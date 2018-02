BRIEF-Goodyear Tire Expects Strong Demand In Replacement Businesses

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co:

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT STRONG DEMAND IN REPLACEMENT BUSINESSES, SPECIFICALLY IN LARGER RIM SIZES - CEO ON CONF CALL‍​

* SEES TIRE VOLUME GROWTH OF ABOUT 3 PERCENT FOR 2018 - CONF CALL‍​

* SEES 2018 RAW MATERIAL COSTS TO BE ABOUT FLAT, WITH ABOUT $105 MILLION NET HEADWIND IN Q1 - CONF CALL‍​

* SEES VOLUME ABOUT FLAT IN Q1 DRIVEN BY DECLINES IN OE IN THE U.S. AND IN EMEA - CONF CALL‍​

* GOODYEAR -"LOOKING AHEAD IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE RAW MATERIALS ARE INCREASING, OUR EXPECTATION IS THAT WE WILL ALSO OFFSET THOSE HEADWINDS WITH PRICE"