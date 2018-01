BRIEF-Goodyear Tire Says Preliminary Q4 Total Company Volume Up 2 Pct

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co:

* GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS PRELIMINARY Q4 TOTAL COMPANY VOLUME UP 2% - PRESENTATION

* GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS CURRENT ESTIMATE OF ABOUT $230 MILLION FOR ONE-TIME, NON-CASH TAX CHARGE IN Q4

* GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS AT CURRENT SPOT RATES, SEE 2018 RAW MATERIAL TAILWIND OF $75 MILLION

* GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS EXPECT 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME OF $1,800 MILLION - $1,900 MILLION