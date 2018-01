Jan 25 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc:

* GOOGLE SAYS ANNOUNCING MORE ADDITIONS TO ADS SETTINGS AND MUTE THIS AD - BLOG‍​

* GOOGLE SAYS ON JAN 25, ROLLING OUT THE ABILITY TO MUTE THE REMINDER ADS IN APPS AND ON WEBSITES THAT PARTNER WITH CO TO SHOW ADS

* GOOGLE SAYS PLAN TO EXPAND THE MUTE REMINDER ADS TOOL TO CONTROL ADS ON YOUTUBE, SEARCH, AND GMAIL IN THE COMING MONTHS Source text : (bit.ly/2n9mzUH) Further company coverage: