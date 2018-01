Jan 8 (Reuters) - Gopro Inc:

* GOPRO INC - CHARLES “CJ” PROBER IS DEPARTING COMPANY EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 16, 2018; THIS DECISION WAS MADE JANUARY 2, 2018

* GOPRO INC - SHARON ZEZIMA RESIGNED FROM CO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 30, 2018; THIS DECISION WAS MADE ON JANUARY 2, 2018