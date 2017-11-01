FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 晚上8点19分 / 更新于 8 小时前

BRIEF-GoPro Inc reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - GoPro Inc

* GoPro announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Sees q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37 to $0.47

* Sees q4 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.25 to $0.35

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GoPro Inc qtrly ‍revenue $329.8 million versus $240.6 million

* GoPro Inc sees q4 ‍revenue of $470 million +/- $10 million​

* GoPro Inc sees q4 ‍GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 41.5% +/- 50 basis points​

* GoPro Inc qtrly ‍GAAP gross margin 39.6 % versus 40.3 %​

* GoPro Inc qtrly ‍ non-GAAP gross margin 40.1 percent versus 40.6 percent​

* GoPro Inc sees q4 ‍GAAP EPS to be between $0.25 and $0.35​

* Q3 revenue view $313.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GoPro Inc sees ‍q4 non-GAAP EPS to be between $0.37 and $0.47​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $521.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

