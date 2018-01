Jan 9 (Reuters) - GoPro Inc:

* GOPRO UNLOCKS NEW CREATIVE POSSIBILITIES IN IMAGE CAPTURE WITH RELEASE OF MOBILE OVERCAPTURE EXPERIENCE FOR ITS FUSION 360 CAMERA

* GOPRO INC - HERO6 IS NOW PRICED AT $399.99, HERO5 BLACK AT $299.99 AND HERO5 SESSION AT $199.99 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: