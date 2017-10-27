FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gorman-Rupp Q3 earnings per share $0.22
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 上午10点54分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Gorman-Rupp Q3 earnings per share $0.22

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gorman-Rupp Co:

* Gorman-Rupp reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 sales rose 2.9 percent to $94 million

* Gorman-Rupp Co - ‍ Q3 of 2017 included non-cash impairment charges of $0.10 per share and a non-cash pension settlement charge of $0.01 per share​

* Gorman-Rupp qtrly ‍incoming orders increased 17 pct compared to Q3 of 2016​

* Gorman-Rupp - ‍Q3 included non-cash impairment charges of $0.10 per share and a non-cash pension settlement charge of $0.01 per share​

* ‍Capital expenditures for full-year 2017 are presently planned to be in range of $6 to $8 million​

* Gorman-Rupp - ‍capital expenditures for full-year 2017 are expected to be financed through internally-generated funds​

* Gorman-Rupp - ‍at quarter end, backlog of orders was $111.4 million at september 30, 2017 compared to $102.8 million at September 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below