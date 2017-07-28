FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 天前
BRIEF-Gorman-Rupp reports Q2 earnings of $0.30/shr
2017年7月28日 / 上午11点04分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Gorman-Rupp reports Q2 earnings of $0.30/shr

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Gorman-rupp Co

* Gorman-Rupp reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 sales rose 1.7 percent to $97.9 million

* Gorman-Rupp co - co's backlog of orders was $103.6 million at June 30, 2017 compared to $107.7 million at June 30, 2016

* Gorman-Rupp Co qtrly incoming orders were up 12 percent compared to Q2 of 2016

* Gorman-Rupp Co - Capital expenditures for full-year 2017 are presently planned to be in range of $8 to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

