Feb 9 (Reuters) - Gorman-Rupp Co:

* GORMAN-RUPP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q4 SALES ROSE 0.8 PERCENT TO $94.9 MILLION

‍BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $114.0 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $98.8 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016, AN INCREASE OF 15.4%​